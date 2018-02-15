Suicide bomber arrested in Lashkargah city with explosive packed motorcycle

Monitoring Desk

LASHKARGAH: Afghan security forces arrested a suicide bomber and thwarted the attack as he was carrying a motorcycle packed with explosives in Lashkargah city of Helmand province.

The provincial government of Helmand confirmed that the suicide bomber was arrested in Zhar Sahib area of Nawa district and adding that a motorcycle packed with explosives was also seized and thwarted the suicide attack in Lashkargah city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Advertisements