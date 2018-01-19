Suicide bomber killed by own explosives

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: A suicide bomber was killed in an explosion triggered by his own explosives and before reaching to his target in eastern Nangrhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the incident took place late on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

The statement further added that the suicide bombers explosives went off in the 6th police district of the city, leaving himself dead along with another individual. The suicide bomber was being chased by the security forces to be arrested based on the tip off received by Nangarhar police, the statement said.

According to the governor’s office, the other individual killed in the explosion has been identified as Maghfoor. The statement also added that the suicide bomber has been identified as Raifullah who was originally a resident of Pacher Agam district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan where fewer incidents have been reported since the fall of the Taliban regime.

However, since the year 2014, reports continue to emerge regarding the growing insurgency activities of the ISIS terrorist groups in some remote parts of the province, including Achin.

