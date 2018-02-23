Sultans beat Zalmi in opening match of PSL

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Multan Sultans comfortably beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the opening match of Pakistan Super League third season on Thursday.

Veteran Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored a 57-run innings for Multan Sultans which included three boundaries and two sixes and it help the team for winning the match against the defending champion.

The defending champion Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 152 runs after Muhammad Hafeez scored half century and a quick late order runs from skipper Darren Sammy.

In reply the Multan Sultans comfortably chased the target in the last over and won the match by seven wickets.

Advertisements