Sunny Leone’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Museum  

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Bold actress of Bollywood, Sunny Leone will soon be getting her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi.

The Indian media reported that Sunny Leone wax figure will be on show alongside statues of other prominent celebrities’ of film industry.

A team of expert arrives in Mumbai to meet Bollywood actress where over 200 specific measurements were taken of Sunny to create a perfect figure and statue.

While talking to media, Sunny Leone has said that she is thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure.

The other wax figures at the venue include those of Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Will Smith, David Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Beyonce Knowles, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Sharma, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ranbir Kapoor.

