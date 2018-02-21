Supreme Court once again dismisses Nawaz’s petition to club corruption cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday once again rejected the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition to merge the three corruption cases against him into one.

Nawaz Sharif had filed a plea in the apex court seeking to merge the three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him and the petition had been rejected by the Supreme Court registrar, after which Nawaz filed an appeal before the chief justice.

Chief Justice Nisar rejected the petition today while hearing the petition in his chamber.

Former premier had first petitioned the apex court with the request on October 13. However, the Chief Justice Nisar, in an in-camera hearing on November 16, had dismissed the appeal.

On Dec 2, Nawaz petitioned the Supreme Court to again consider the clubbing of the three references.

It had stated that if a verdict is challenged, then the court has to restart proceedings on the matter and pleaded the court to consider void its ruling on clubbing the references.

NAB filed three corruption references including Al Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, Avenfield properties, and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd against Nawaz and his family in the accountability court.

The accountability court on November 8 had again dismissed Nawaz’s plea seeking the clubbing of three references into one, which was later challenged in the Islamabad High Court but the appeal was dismissed by the high court as well.

