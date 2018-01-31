Supreme Court to hear Asma Rani murder case today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the suo motu case of Asma Rani murder case, who was medical student and was killed by nephew of PTI Kohat president after refusing the marriage proposal.

The family of Asma Rani claimed that she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.

CJP had summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud, the deadline for which expires today.

The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

Meanwhile, sister of the murdered student in Kohat, Safia Rani, has claimed that her sister murder was pre-planned and adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was aware of life threats to her.

While talking to private news channel, Safia added that both police and Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam knew about life threats to Asma Rani, but did nothing to stop Mujahid Afridi from killing her.

She further added that her family has had to face fear over a long period of time at the hands of Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam and adding that her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, despite the fact that Asman and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.

