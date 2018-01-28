Supreme court to hear Zainab rape-murder suo motu case today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday (today) will hear the seven years old Zainab rape and murder case at its Lahore Registry.

The minor girl Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 in Kasur and later her body was discovered after five days from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report confirmed that Zainab had been was raped before murdered.

The main accused was arrested after the investigation by the the authorities and he was identified as Imran Ali and he said to be a serial killer involved in several other similar cases in Kasur.

Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice has also summoned today the heads of several news organizations as well as senior journalists to asked about the anchorperson’s allegation which was rejected by the government that the suspect had several bank accounts and was part of an international ring.

The anchorperson who made the claims earlier this week has also been summoned.

Moreover, Punjab’s advocate general Asma Hamid, IG Jails and head of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency have also been summoned.

The anchorperson of private news channel had stated that the suspect Imran was part of an international group and had the backing of ‘powerful’ government officials and he owned at least 37 bank accounts, including some outside the country.

Following his revelations, the Supreme Court bench hearing the Zainab suo motu case had summoned the anchorperson in court.

Appearing in the apex court in Islamabad on Thursday, the anchorperson submitted details of the accounts as well as names of the two government officials, including a federal minister, involved in the ring.

During the hearing, the chief justice had remarked that there would be severe consequences if the accusations are proved false.

The SBP rejected the anchorperson’s claims on Friday stating that the suspect had no commercial bank accounts in the country.

