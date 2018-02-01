Supreme Court takes notice of Talal Chaudhry’s anti-judiciary rant

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday took notice of PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s tirade against judiciary in a recent pubic meeting.

According to our correspondent, the court has issued contempt notice to Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, ordering him to appear before it on Feb to clear his position.

Chaudhry was seen launching tirade against judiciary at the ruling party’s recent rally in Jaranwala where PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also criticised Supreme Court and judges.

Chaudhry has been criticising judiciary in talk-shows and media-talks on occasions of hearings against Sharif family at Accountability Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s notice came hours after the apex court sentenced PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years for his anti-judiciary diatribe.

