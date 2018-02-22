Sylvester Stallone dead hoax, Rambo star tells fans he’s alive and well

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Senior Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone has rebuffed rumors regarding his death and adding that he is alive, happy and still punching.

Sylvester Stallone shared his picture and rejected all the rumors claiming of his death and said that he is healthy and happy and still punching.

Meanwhile, Frank Stallone, younger brother of Rambo star also criticized the fake news and people who are spreading such news and suggested that such people needs doctors as they are must be mentally ill.

On the other hand, his fans on social media shared “rest in peace” graphics to mourn his death even after he spoke out on Twitter about the hoax.

