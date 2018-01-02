Taliban in-charge of suicide attacks killed in Helmand airstrike

Monitoring Desk

HELMAND: At least fifteen Taliban fighters including a senior Taliban leader who was in-charge of the suicide attacks were killed in an airstrike conducted in Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The local media reported that the Taliban leader namely Maulvi Ahmad Masroor was also killed along with fifteen others in Greshk district of Helmand province.

The provincial government confirmed that the airstrike was carried out in Shoraki area and two other senior Taliban leaders killed in the airstrike has been identified as Mullah Sediqullah and Maulvi Sajad.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

