Taliban’s district chief killed in Faryab

Monitoring Desk

FARYAB: Taliban district chief was killed in the operation conducted by Afghan National Defense and security forces in Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The security official told Afghan media that more than 13 militants including Taliban district leader Mullah Zabiullah were killed during the ongoing Naveed-8 operations.

Official added the operations were conducted in Qura Sheikhi area in a result at least nine gunmen were also injured in the operation.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

