TAPI project to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

Monitoring Desk

ASHGABAT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that TAPI gas pipeline was a historical project and it will help to strengthen the relations among the countries.

PM Abbassi on Friday reached Turkmenistan on a two day visit to participate in the Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India (TAPI) gas pipeline project’s inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that TAPI gas pipeline project is now reality and assure that all participants that Pakistan will continue its full commitment towards the dream project for the development of the region.

He added that Pakistan is on the path of economic after overcome its challenges and adding that Pakistan will achieve 6% growth this year and you are all aware of the reality of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Abbasi had earlier met the president of Turkemnistan and stressed on the need for the two countries to bolster their military and defense cooperation.

The premier went on to offer Turkmenistan assistance in its defense requirements from Pakistan.

The foundation stone of the Afghan portion of the TAPI gas pipeline project which connects Central and South Asia will be laid today in a ceremony slated to be attended by Abbasi, Berdimuhamedow, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.

Advertisements