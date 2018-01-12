Tareen files review petition against disqualification verdict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen has filed review against the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to disqualify him under Article 62 of the Constitution.

Earlier on December 15, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar announced the disqualification of Jahangir Tareen, the petition was filed against him by the PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

The supreme court found the PTI leader dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) and section 99 of Representation of People Act (ROPA).

Following the apex court decision, PTI Chairman, Imran Khan had said that the party would file a review petition against the verdict.

Sources had said at the time that Tareen would not return for a year and it was suggested that he would not challenge the apex court’s decision.

On Friday, however, Tareen filed a review petition in the court along with an affidavit, which states that Tareen did not intentionally conceal assets in his nomination papers.

