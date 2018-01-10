Our target was to bring in house change, not to weaken PML-N: Sarfraz Bugti

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Provincial Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that the provincial lawmakers tabled no-confidence motion against CM Zehri because of political differences and it was not intended to weaken PML-N.

Bugti said this while talking to private news channel. He said that we tabled no-confidence motion against CM Zehri because wanted to bring in house change which is our democratic right and adding as per the capacity new CM should work for the next six months.

Bugti further added that it was easier for the lawmakers to weaken the PML-N because they could have voted for their chosen candidates in secret balloting and no one would have known but we didn’t do that because our aim is bring in house change not to weaken PML-N

