Tayyaba torture case: SC orders trial completion by Feb 15

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Zaman’s appeal against a verdict by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that rejected a compromise between the two parties in Tayyaba torture case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday. The bench expressed dissatisfaction over prosecutor’s performance and ordered completion of the trial by February 15.

During the hearing, the chief justice inquired the prosecutor in how many days the trial would be completed.

At this, the advocate general told the court that witnesses’ statements are being recorded and the proceedings will be completed in the end of February.

The apex court also discarded an appeal filed by judge Raja Khurram Zaman, challenging the high court’s rejection of a compromise with parents of the tortured minor girl.

