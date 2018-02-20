Terrorists in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan, Russia: Khawaja Asif in Moscow

MOSCOW (APP): After meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said that terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan and Russia.

Speaking at a news conference along with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, he said Pakistan has not back out from the war against terrorists, however, we cannot fight war of others on our soil. “Pakistan cannot fight wars of others on its soil,” he added.

There is a terrible situation in Afghanistan, he added while stressing concerns on the presence of the Islamic State and growing trade of poppy. He reaffirmed that the solution of the problem is in talks, and not a military operation.

The Minister said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we want peace and stability in the region.

Khawaja Asif said Afghan issue cannot be resolved through war as the Taliban has shifted to settled areas of Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in defence and trade sectors. He said Islamabad and Moscow share identical stance on war against terrorism.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Russia for support in granting of membership to Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Asif lauded the role of both Pakistan and Russia in fighting terrorism.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is on a four-day visit to Russia where he was invited by his Russian counterpart. Both leaders met in Moscow and briefed the media persons after the meeting.

The leadership from Pakistan and Russia discussed current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development as well as to exchange opinions on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, according to the Russian embassy in Islamabad.

The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural fields.

Russia enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. The relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields. Regular high level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years is a manifestation of mutual desire of both sides for translating political good will into a substantive and multidimensional partnership.

The two countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

