Three Army soldiers martyred by Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Monday as Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The incident of firing occurred in the Rakhchikri sector of the LoC.

One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked incident of firing by Indian troops.

Incidents of firing from across the border have increased after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi came to power and has caused significant material and human loss.

Indian forces have used medium and heavy weapons in recent times to target the civilian population of AJK and Army posts built along the LoC.

Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership has expressed serious concerns over repeated violations by India of the ceasefire agreement along the LoC.

Earlier in the month, two civilians were martyred after Indian forces opened fire on a funeral procession.

In November, the army chief and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited the LoC and condemned the unprofessional approach by Indian forces.

Another soldier of the Army was martyred in the same area of the LoC in September when Indian troops targeted civilian population with heavy weapons.

A patrol team of Pakistan Army, assisting evacuation of civilians, came under fire from across the LoC, which resulted in the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Nadeem and injuries to three other soldiers.

