Three injured in Peshawar blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as three people were injured in an explosion took place in Dir Colony area of Peshawar on Friday morning.

Police told media that apparently the target of the blast was government official vehicle on Peshawar Ring Road. The driver of the vehicle and two other people were injured and they were shifted to nearby hospital.

Initial investigation shows the explosive device was planted in a motorbike, found near the vehicle. Security forces have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Police started search operation in the area to trace the culprits involved in this crime.

Advertisements