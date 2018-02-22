Three IS militants killed in US Drone strike

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: At least three Islamic State (IS) militants group were killed and one other was injured in a US drone strike in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Military official told Afghan media outlet the recent drone strike was carried out in the Deh Bala district of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in the East but the terrorist and anti-government armed militant groups have started their operations in some of its remote districts during the recent years.

