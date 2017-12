F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as three security officials were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Ghulam Khan tehsil of North Waziristan on Sunday.

Official of political administration told media that the IED explosion was took place near a basic health care unit in Algad area when the officials were clearing the area.

It is to be notified that this is the seventh terrorism incident in the agency in the past two months.

