Three security personnel martyred, 7 injured in Swat suicide blast: ISPR

SWAT: A suicide blast at sports unit of a military complex in Shareefabad area of Kabal Tehsil claimed lives of three security personnel and left seven wounded.

Media cell of the military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the wounded and the bodies were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Saidu Sharif.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) cordoned off the area and examined the site to foil any possible threat looming.

Earlier on January 10, at least six people including four security personnel were martyred and 27 others injured when a suicide bomber rammed into the truck of Balochistan Constabulary on Zarghoon Road in Quetta.

The attack took place near the legislative assembly of southwestern Balochistan province of which Quetta is the capital.

According to sources, a suicide bomber on a motorcyle targeted the security personnel when he failed to reach the assembly building due to strict security arrangements.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the suicide attack on Pakistan Army unit at Swat today that has resulted in martyrdom of 3 officials and injuries to 7 others.

The Prime Minister has prayed for the blessing of the departed souls and quick recovery of the injured.

While expressing deep grief and condolences with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister has stated that the coward terrorist enemy is no match for our valiant sons of the soil.

He said that no cowardly attack can deter us in pursuing our struggle against the menace of terrorism to its logical conclusion. We will continue our fight till the last trace is rooted out, stated the PM.

