Three Taliban fighters killed in Farah

Monitoring Desk

FARAH: At least three Taliban fighters were killed and two others were injured in an operation conducted by security forces in Farah province on Thursday.

Iqbal Bahir, Spokesman of provincial police chief told media that the Taliban group was trying to close the Highway early morning and the security forces reached the spot to take control of the area.

In retaliation firing three Taliban fighters were killed and two others were injured in the operation

He added that the clashes lasted for an hour before the Taliban retreated.

