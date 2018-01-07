Toll hits six as another minister resigns in Balochistan Assembly

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail is the newest addition on Sunday to the group that has tendered resignation following filing of a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Khan Zehri.

Number of ministers who have resigned over issues with Chief Minister Zehri has hit six and according to the dissenting group comprising opposition members, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PML-Q, the toll would increase in coming 24 hours.

Mandokhail is visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and has confirmed the resignation through his spokesperson observing that he stands with his party and fellow members.

On the other hand, leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) convened a joint meeting to review the prevailing political situation in the province.

Earlier, in the day today, PML-N president Nawaz Sharif branded the resignations a conspiracy to influence Senate elections.

CM Zehri telephoned the PML-N chief and ex-premier seeking his help in the issue.

