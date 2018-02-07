Tribal elder injured in IED explosion in Bajaur

F.P. Report

KHAR: An elder of Bajaur Agency was injured in a remote controlled explosion on Wednesday in Charmang area of Bajaur Agency.

According to private news channel, a local elder identified as Malik Farooq, was travelling in a motor and when their vehicle hit the IED installed on a roadside it exploded in a result he was injured and was shifted to nearby hospital.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation for the arrest of the criminals.

Remote control blasts and attack on security personnel are not uncommon in the agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Earlier in January, unidentified persons opened fire on the check post near the Pak-Afghan border in the agency. As a result of the firing, a subedar of the Frontier Constabulary was martyred.

