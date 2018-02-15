Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday announced that tribals from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will no longer require Watan cards for payment of compensation to Temporarily Displaced People (TDP) and can use the national identity cards instead.

TDPs from the tribal areas, who had migrated at the start of military operations in the region, were issued Watan cards to facilitate the dispersal of compensation amount promised by the government and also to provide a valid identification document.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement further said that those individuals without CNICs can use their Watan cards till May 31, 2018.

