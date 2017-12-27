Truckers announce to end strike in Buner

A.R. Abid Bunery

BUNER: The owners of 400 truckers and its association announced to their strike on the surety of solution to their problems by the high ranking figures the district nazim Dr. Obaidullah, MPA Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, DC Zareeful Maani, DPO Mohammd Irshad and AC Daggar Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

The Trucks Owners Association president Abdul Satar Bunerwal, general secretary Shah Fareen Khan, Patern in Chief Haji Changy, Buner Marble Association president Murad Khan, Marble Mines Holders Association’s Engineer Amaan Khan, Ayaz Khan participated.

The Truckers president uttered administration and police were bent upon to force Truckers to mint this business as the Truckers were no more in position to pay fine and languish in lockup. He argued it was beyond the approach of Truckers to minimize load or manage the heavy marble stones on road adding it was due responsibility of the Marble Mines Loaders to load and place it properly during loading at Mines. The district administration got the point and issued directives that the mines owners will be held responsible for over and inappropriate load in the Trucks and the Mines Owners will be dealt sternly even their lease certificate will be canceled.

The DC was vocal to warn the Truckers will have to state sent to judicial lockup in case they loaded more than two stones one on the others. He argued this mal practice was taken so many precious lives so far and also a serious threat to road sides worthy public properties.

The Truckers Association president repeated they will support the administration and police in case of any Trucker violate the rules but the Administration and Police must avoid teasing the Truckers as they were earning lively hood for families with own arranged resources. He extended thanks to the MNA Sher Akbar Khan who entered them into conciliations otherwise the Truckers were decided to park all of Trucks on road at Swari for indefinite period.

