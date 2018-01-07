Trump’s comment on Pakistan regrettable: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (APP): Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s statement blaming Pakistan for lying to the US and protecting terrorists is regrettable.

Addressing an Ulema convention here, Shehbaz said Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled.

Trump on January 1 had said that the US had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for giving Pakistan billions in aid. This was followed by a freeze to security aid by the US.

Speaking on the need for religious and sectarian harmony, the chief minister called upon religious scholars to play their role in the progress of the society, and asked the nations to exercise religious and national unity. The country cannot afford to fall victim to anarchy, he said.

