Two more families stands up against Rao as Naqeeb Case becomes a hope for victims

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Two more families from outside Karachi arrived into the seaside metropolis here Tuesday, after Naqeeb murder case grabbed countrywide attention.

After Supreme Court’s deadline to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, wanted in Naqeebullah murder case, ended on Tuesday, Police raided his Islamabad residence but no arrests were made.

Talking to The Frontier Post Muhammad Yousaf, brother of Muhamamd Ishaq, told that the family would file FIR against Rao Awar and his team members.

Muhammad Ishaq was killed along Naqeebullah Mehsud and Nazar Jaan from Waziristan and Muhammad Sabir from Bahawalpur by Rao Anwar in a staged encounter here on January 13, 2018 in Khaskhaili Groth, in the remits of Shah Latif Town Police Station.

Families of Both Muhammad Isaq and Sabir arrived in Karachi.

Meanwhile, raids were conducted by Zulfiqar Meher led team of the Karachi Police at residence of Rao Anwar in F-10/4 in Islamabad. The team had registered its arrival to the city with Shalimar police station on Monday.

A ‘wanted’ poster seeking information about whereabouts of the absconding police officer has also been pasted outside the house.

Meanwhile, a man who allegedly announced a Rs5 million head money for Anwar on Facebook was remanded into police custody for two days to be transferred from Rawalpindi to Karachi. The remand was granted by anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Sulaiman Baig.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the issue of Rao Anwar an inquiry committee was constituted which gave its report within 48 hours and on the recommendations of the committee action was taken in true letter and spirit.

This he said while talking to media just after launching European Union-assisted `Program for Improved Nutrition in Sindh’ at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he doesn’t know where Rao Anwar is hidden but “I know that no accused is more powerful than the law,” he said and added the police were working hard to arrest him [Rao Anwar} for which all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.

The Sindh Government suspended Mr. Anwar Ahmed Khan aka Rao Anwar, a police officer notorious for fake encounters of innocent people, here on Tuesday.

“With approval of the Chief Minister Sindh, the Services of the Anwar Ahmed Khan, former SSP District Malir and Mr. Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik, former Sp Investigation-II, East Zone, are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”, reads a notification issued by Rizwan Memon, Chief Secretary Sindh.

According to notification the suspended official will draw pay and allowances, during the period of their suspension, as admissible under the rules.

Two days earlier Supreme Court of Pakistan gave three-day deadline to police for arresting absconding Rao Anwar, who, the police committee had declared a killer of innocent Naqeeb Mehsud.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Faisal Arab was hearing suo moto case regarding the extra-judicial murder of Naqeeb Mehsud here at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

Advertisements