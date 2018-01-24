Two killed, 12 injured in Save The Children attack

Monitoring Desk

NAGARHAR: Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman of the Nangarhar Governor, has confirmed that two people including one security member and one civilian was killed and 12 other were injured after the gunmen stormed the Save The Children offices in Jalalabad in Nangarhar.

Khoghyani added that gunmen attacked the non government organization around 9am in the morning the clashes between the security forces and militants are underway.

Special Forces converged on the area earlier this morning in a bid to bring the situation under control. Employees of Save the Children were trapped in the building.

