Two laborers die, two injured at stone crushing site in Sargodha

F.P. Report

SARGODHA: At least two laborers were killed and two others were injured at a stone crushing site in Sargodha on Tuesday.

Private news channel reported that two laborers were crushed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones and two others were injured.

The workers are often facing these kinds of incidents because of poor working conditions at these sites.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practiced nor monitored at most stone crushing plants across the country.

