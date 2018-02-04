Two police personnel seriously injured in Duki firing

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as two policemen were seriously injured after unknown attackers opened fire on them on early Sunday morning in Duki district of Balochistan.

Police told that that police team was on routine patrolling and near the Mushriqi bypass when unknown assailants opened fire on their vehicle injuring two police personnel.

After the incident the injured were shifted to a Quetta hospital.

Officials of the law-enforcement agencies are frequently targeted in the province.

Last year, a policeman was martyred and two others were injured when armed militants opened fire on them in Quetta.

In another incident, a police superintendent and three of his security guards were gunned down.

