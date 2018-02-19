Two suicide bombers killed in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur

F.P. Report

KHAR: At least two suicide bombers were killed in a security forces operation conducted in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency on Monday.

Security forces conducted raid in Gutki area of Mamond district and foiled a major terror bid and killed two suicide bombers in a successful operation.

As per the reports, the suicide bombers came from Afghanistan and they planned to target agency headquarters Khar.

The terrorist opened fire on the forces and one of them was killed in retaliation while the other blew himself.

Security forces have recovered a suicide jacket, hand-grenade, pistol, remote and Afghanistan’s mobile sim from the attackers. Both the bodies were shifted to agency headquarter hospital in Khar.

The security was tightened after the incident in the agency.

Advertisements