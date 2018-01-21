Two terrorists killed in Ranger operation in DG Khan: ISPR

F.P. Report

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least two members of banned organization were killed in an operation conducted by Punjab Ranger on Sunday in suburbs of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assassinated terrorists were involved in Kidnapping and killing of the security officials and the forces conducted intelligence based operation in the vicinity.

Earlier on September 2, last year, at least 13 suspects were held in joint intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Punjab, the ISPR said in a statement.

Punjab Rangers and police conducted the first operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, and apprehended seven key facilitators wanted for extortion and other criminal activities in Punjab and Balochistan, the statement said.

Officials also seized weapons and ammunition from the suspects, it added.

