Two terrorists killed in US drone strike near Pak-Afghan border

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as two suspected terrorists including deputy head of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Sajna Mehsud were killed in the US drone strike near Pak-Afghan border on Friday.

According to media reports, the notorious TTP leader identified as Sajna Mehsud, the Deputy Head of the banned terrorist organization, while two others belong to Haqqani Network.

The political administration of North Waziristan told that two missiles were launched targeting a compound in the Gorwek area following the suspected presence of terrorists.

Earlier, on Jan 17, two extremists were killed in a US drone strike on a location on both sides of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan and Badsha Kot in Pakistan.

