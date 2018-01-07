Two terrorists shot dead in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least two terrorists were shot dead in Nawz Kalay area near capital of Balochistan on Saturday night.

Police sources told that the suspects were taken into custody in a raid conducted in the area and later their accomplices opened fire on police team with the aim to assist their friends in escaping from police custody.

However, in retaliation firing one of the attackers and also one under arrest suspect were killed. Both the deceased were belonging to the banned outfits.

