 Two witnesses provided security under Witness Protection Act in Naqeebullah murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Police confirmed on Thursday that two eyewitnesses in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case were provided security under Witness Protection Act

Private news channel reported that five policemen were deployed for the security of the witnesses because the Naqeebullah case became a high-profile murder case.

On the orders of SSP Rao Anwar, Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan and three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed in what was later termed a fake encounter.

After the protest of Naqeebullah family and social an inquiry committee was formed which proved that the young man innocent and he was targeted in fake encounter.

Later an FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.

However, the law enforcement authority has not yet provided safe and secret residence, neither new identity cards. According to the Act, the police is bound to provide full-proof security to eyewitnesses till their arrival at the court.

Meanwhile, the sit-in at Islamabad by protestors demanding immediate arrest of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has entered its ninth day today.

