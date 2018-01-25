U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan through to semifinals after thrashing New Zealand

Monitoring Desk

CHRISTCHURCH: Afghanistan U-19 Cricket team qualify for the semi final of ICC U-19 World Cup after thrashing New Zealand in the quarter final match by a resounding 202 runs on Thursday.

Afghanistan dominated in the match against New Zealand, who had been on a winning streak after advancing to the semifinals unbeaten in their group matches but they face a humiliating defeat on their own ground.

Afghan team put a massive score of 309 on the board with the help of late order Azmatullah Omarzai blistering 66 runs on 23 balls, he hit seven sixes and three fours.

In reply, New Zealand were never comfortable against the Afghan bowlers and they were all out on 107 runs in the 29th over. Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb Zadran bagged four wickets apiece after four Afghanistan batsmen slammed half centuries.

Azmatullah Omarzai was declared player of the match for his outstanding match winning innings.

