U-19 World Cup: Australia reaches final after thrashing Afghanistan in semi final  

Monitoring Desk

HAGLEY OVAL: Australian secured place in the final of Under-19 World Cup after thrashing the Afghan in the semi final by six wickets on Monday.

The fans were expecting a tough contest but it turned out to be a one sided match and it was all over Australian dominance in the match.

Afghanistan decision of batting first was backfired and only Ikram Ali was fighting against the Aussies bowlers and he scored 80 runs and eight Afghan players were not able to cross the double figure. Afghan were all out on 181 runs.

J Merlo picked up four wickets in his 10 overs and conceded 24 runs and put his team in a commanding position.

In the reply the Australian team easily chases the target of 182 runs with the loss of four wickets and still 75 balls were remaining.

The Australian will face the winner of second semi final in the finalon Saturday. The second will be played on Tuesday among the two arch rival India and Pakistan.

