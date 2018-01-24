U-19 World Cup: Pakistan beat South Africa in quarterfinal

Monitoring Desk

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan Under-19 successfully chased a target of 190 against South Africa in the quarterfinals at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and secured a place in the semifinal of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

After winning the toss and electing to field first Pakistan restricted the South African team to 189-9. Muhammad Musa and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the successful bowlers with three and two wickets each, respectively.

In reply, Pakistan batsmen had a steady start and were 165-5 at the end of 42 overs and in the 47th overs achieved the target with the loss of seven wickets. Ali Zaryab scored a fifty off 80 balls.

Both the teams qualified for the quarterfinals with two victories and a defeat, but Pakistan emerged as winners of Group D, edging out Afghanistan on net run rate, while South Africa had to settle for second place in Group A after being beaten by New Zealand.

Pakistan are the third-most successful team in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup history, behind only India and Australia, having taken home the title twice, in 2004 and 2006.

