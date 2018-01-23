U-19 World Cup: Pakistan to South Africa in quarterfinals on Wednesday

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan U-19 cricket team has to face the South Africa at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan and South Africa qualified for quarterfinals with two victories and a defeat, but Pakistan emerged as winners of Group D while South Africa had to settle for second place in Group A after being beaten by New Zealand.

Pakistan came back with a roar against Ireland after losing the first game and bundling out the Ireland for 97 thanks to a brilliant spell by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Green Shirts then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, boosting their net run rate.

They then sealed top spot in Group D with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a thriller.

Pakistan are the third-most successful team in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup history, behind only India and Australia, having taken home the title twice, in 2004 and 2006.

Advertisements