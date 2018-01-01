UoP to be made model campus: Arif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) new elected president Muhammad Arif Khan has said that his top priority is to again improve the image of the University of Peshawar and made top university across the Globe.

This he said on Sunday while talking to Media at PUTA Hall, Professor Arif Khan said that they will work to provide a friendly environment to the students and faculty members including staff of the university.

Professor Arif Khan added endowment fund, traffic problem, campus security and garbage problems will be solve on priority basis, adding that our top priority is to provide a clean environment to the students and faculty members.

He informed that merit will be prevail in the campus and all the information regarding the University will be made on line , adding that more scholarships for faculty and research grants and a research facilitation centre will be established in the campus.

He added that the new cabinet of PUTA will try his best to complete the on going projects in the campus and provide all the facility to the faculty, adding and hope that the journalist community will cooperate with the new cabinet of PUTA and made again Peshawar University a role model for all university across the country.

Advertisements