Urvashi Rautela’s bold outfit at Filmfare 2018, trolled as well as praised

MUMBAI: The ‘Sanam Re’ actress, Urvashi Rautela attended the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 and wearing a daring outfit and everyone was looking her custom-made bold and black Bellucio gown.

The show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and stars from bollwood including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao and many others came together to celebrate the best of 2017 in the industry.

Urvashi Rautela, the former beauty pageant winner was styled by Julie Shaikh. After she shared a picture of her on social media networking sites, she had little to no idea what was coming next.

The fans started using abusive and mean comments regarding her dress while some of them called her as a princess in the dress but most of them trolling her for her bold outfit.

