US aid should only go to friends: Donal Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has advised the congress to pass a law to ensure that the aid should only be given to the friends of America’s.

Donald Trump said this in his maiden annual speech at State of the Union. He said that it was a mistake for the country to send money to those nations who are voting against US at the United Nations and rejecting our interests.

President Trump added that he reorganized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel just a month before after it was endorsed by the Senate Unanimously and dozens of countries voted in the UN General Assembly against the America’s sovereign right to make this recognition.

We are sending billions of dollars aid of our taxpayers to those countries but yet they are not supporting US then why we spend that money on our friends, he added.

Trump suggested that tonight I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America’s friends.

During his speech, president Trump also added we should put a focus on prosperity, rebuilding, and cooperation and proclaiming a “New American Moment”.

US President further added that as we rebuild America’s strength and confidence at home, we are also restoring our strength and standing abroad.

Regarding the Guantanamo bay, he said that he directed the defense secretary, James Mattis, to reexamine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay.

Trump claimed that in the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield including the Isis leader, al-Baghdadi.

