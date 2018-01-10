US Ambassador reaffirms support to Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: United States of America appointed John Bass as the new Ambassador to Afghanistan and he assured that US will continue its support for rebuilding Afghanistan and prosperous furture of the nation.

US Embassy issued a statement in this regard and John Bass said that he is honored to be the new US Ambassador to Afghanistan and represent US in this beautiful country.

Bass added that he know his work is very challenging but we have to work together for the development of Afghanistan and as well for the region.

He added that my wife Holly and i are looking forward to experiencing Afghanistan’s famed hospitality and the incredible diversity and depth of Afghan culture.

The new US Ambassador to Afghanistan starts his new mission months after the Trump administration announced its new strategy for South Asia.

