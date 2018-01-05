US assistance suspension will not deter Pak resolve to fight terrorism: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that suspension of US assistance will impact bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts but will not deter Pak resolve to fight terrorism

The ISPR DG in an interview with Vice of America (VOA) said that Pakistan never fought for money but for peace. Pakistan army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists including Haqqanis, he added.

He said there are no organised terrorist santuries inside Pakistan. He said casting doubt on our will is not good to our common objective of moving towards enduring peace and stability.

The DG ISPR said even critics in the United States are questioning the Trump administration’s move to cut security assistance to Pakistan. Former State Department official Shamila Chaudhry notes the security assistance to Pakistan directly pays for sales of US military equipment, training of the Pakistani military and indirectly for moving material for US and NATO forces in Afghanistan through Pakistani air and ground routes.

