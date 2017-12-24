US blaming Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan: Raza Rabbani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman, Raza Rabbani criticized United States for its recent regarding Pakistan and adding that as an independent state Pakistan is not being used to put on notice by any country.

Rabbani said that why US was blaming Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan and adding that we are not responsible for maintaining stability in Afghanistan.

“It is responsibility of US and NATO to put stop on insurgency in Afghanistan and provide peaceful environment to Afghans” he added.

This he said while addressing to the opening session to the six-nation first Speakers Conference got under way in Islamabad on Sunday with the theme of ‘Challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity’.

Speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russian Federation and Turkey are participating in the conference along with their respective parliamentary delegations.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani are attending the conference.

Chairman Senate added that Pakistan fought the war against terrorism bravely and suffered so many damages but unfortunately Pakistan sacrifices were ignored by US and now blaming us for the uncertainty on the Pakistan’s shoulders.

Regarding the US move on Jerusalem, he added that US received a suitable response in the UN General Assembly.

