US can’t achieve target in Afghanistan without Pakistan’s support: Mushahid Hussain

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senator Mushahid Hussain has said US cannot achieve the goal in Afghanistan without Pakistan’s cooperation and it needs to stop the blame game and realize the ground reality.

This he said while talking to private news channel. Senator Mushahid that the President Trump recent statement regarding Pakistan is to please India and adding that if Pakistan accept the Indian supremacy in the region and quit CPEC then all the problems will end for the US, so the use wants Pakistan to end CPEC and accept Indian in the region which is not acceptable for us.

President Trump, in a tweet on Monday, said that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

The US president accused Pakistan of given nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools. “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Pakistan also summoned US Ambassador David Hale to its Foreign Office and recorded protest over Trump statement.

