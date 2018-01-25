US drone targeted individual who morphed into Afghan refugees: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday said that recent US drone attack in Hangu district targeted an individual, thus, this action validates Pakistan’s stance that ‘leftover terrorists easily morph into Afghan refugees.’

“The drone strike on 24 January in Spintal, Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan Refugees and not any organized terrorists sanctuary which has been eliminated,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release.

Maps released by ISPR shows complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on 24th January. Our of total 54 Afghan Refugees camps/complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in KP with overlap in FATA.

“This validates Pakistan’s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan refugees camps/complexes. Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential.”

Pakistan’s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan Refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists, the ISPR added.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday , it was stated that Pakistan has continued to emphasize to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken against terrorists by our forces within our territory.

“Pakistan has also been stressing the need of early repatriation of Afghan refugees as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to melt and morph among them,” it added.

“Such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.”

