US puts Ismail Haniya on terror blacklist

WASHINGTON: The United States put Ismail Haniya, chief of Hamas, on its terror blacklist and also imposed sanctions on him on Wednesday.

The recent US move will surely raise tensions after Washington recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Ismail Haniya was announced head of Palestinian Movement Hamas in May 2017 and represents the more practical wing of the movement.

The US State Department told that Hamas chief has close links with military wing and he has been a supporter of armed struggle.

It added that Haniya has been involved in terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens and also responsible for killing at least 17 American in terrorist attacks.

Haniya is now on the US Treasury sanctions blacklist, which freezes any US-based assets he may have and bans any US person or company from doing business with him.

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for more than a decade had already been on the US terror blacklist since 1997.

The US government also slapped sanctions on Harakat al-Sabireen — a small splinter group that operates in Gaza — and two other groups active in Egypt: Liwa al-Thawra and HASM.

However the Hamas has said that the US decision will not deter us from continuing the resistance option to expel the occupation. Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

