US sanctions three Pakistanis as ‘terrorist facilitators’

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The United States treasury department has named three Pakistanis as “terrorist facilitators” and blamed them for working closely with a terrorist organization.

Those who were named as terrorist facilitators by the US Treasury are Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, Hizb Ullah Astam Khan, and Dilawar Khan Nadir Khan and the US placed their on its blacklist of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” as per the US media the step was taken to disrupt the terrorist group ability and distribution of financing.

All three were tied to Shaykh Aminullah, who has been on international terror blacklists since 2009.

US officials blamed that Shaykh Aminullah was running a terrorist training center and he turned the Ganj seminary, school in Peshawar, into training and recruiting center for terrorist’s organization including Al-Qaeda, Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The US treasury told that all the three men were involved in providing financial and logistical support, explosives, and technological aid to the three extremist groups.

Rahman Zeb, it said, has been in charge of raising funds and materials for Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Gulf region, and helped Shaykh Aminullah travel to the Gulf in 2014.

Hizb Ullah was involved in Shaykh Aminullah´s seminary and helped him on various trips to the Gulf.

Dilawar, meanwhile, was a close assistant to Shaykh Aminullah, arranging his travel around Pakistan and handling his correspondence and financial transactions.

“Treasury continues to aggressively pursue and expose radicals who support terrorist organizations and run illicit financial networks across South Asia,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

